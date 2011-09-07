(Adds Medvedev comment, report on possible cause)
By Timothy Heritage
TUNOSHNA, Russia, Sept 7 A passenger plane
carrying a Russian ice hockey team to a season-opening match
crashed after takeoff from a provincial airport on Wednesday,
killing 43 people and plunging the Russian and international
sports world into grief.
The Yak-42 aircraft slammed into a river bank near
Yaroslavl, home city of the Kontinental Hockey League team
Lokomotiv, whose Russian and foreign stars were on board flying
to a match in Minsk, Belarus.
Among international victims were three Czech world
champions, a Swedish goalkeeper, a renowned Slovak forward and a
Canadian coach. Many had played around the world, including in
North America's National Hockey League.
"This is the darkest day in the history of our sport,"
International Ice Hockey Federation President Rene Fasel said in
a statement posted on the federation website www.iihf.com after
the crash of the Yak-42 aircraft.
"This is not only a Russian tragedy, the Lokomotiv roster
included players and coaches from ten nations."
The crash raises concerns about Russian aviation safety. A
crash less than three months ago killed 45 people.
The Russian-made plane was carrying 37 passengers and eight
crew when it crashed a few kilometers (miles) from the airport
at Tunoshna outside Yaroslavl, 250 km (150 miles) north of
Moscow, the Emergencies Ministry said.
"I heard a big bang and then a louder one 10 seconds later,"
said Andrei Gorshkov, a 16-year-old Tunoshna resident. "Flames
shot high and a column of black smoke rose into the air."
He said he had seen the plane about 300 metres over the
village, its nose pointing at a downward angle, then lost sight
of it as it fell.
When he ran to the site, he said: "The wheel assembly was
burning, half the plane was in the water, seats were floating
and two people lay dead."
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev expressed condolences
to relatives of the victims in a Kremlin statement and on the
Internet. "Lokomotiv fans are grieving, the whole country is
grieving," he wrote on Twitter.
In Yaroslavl, thousands of fans and residents
gathered in the streets after dark, waving team scarves in
Lokomotiv's red, blue and white colors and chanting slogans like
"Loko lives!". Candles lit in memory of the dead flickered on a
sidewalk.
Russia is hosting an international political forum in
Yaroslavl that Medvedev, who has said he may run for a second
term in March, was expected to address on Thursday.
Medvedev's spokeswoman, Natalya Timakova, said he would
alter his plans for the forum. The Kremlin said he
would visit the crash site.
Two people survived and were hospitalised, Emergencies
Ministry official Sergei Miroshnichenko said.
Lokomotiv offenseman Alexander Galimov was in critical
condition with burns over 90 percent of his body, a doctor at
the hospital said. He said the other survivor, a crew member,
was in serious condition.
The KHL's opening match in the city of Ufa was interrupted
by news of the crash, stunning spectators and sports officials.
A minute's silence was declared and the match postponed.
Czech players Jan Marek, Karel Rachunek and Josef Vasicek,
all stars of the national side that won the world championship
six times since 1996, were killed, the Czech embassy in Moscow
said. Swedish goaltender Stefan Liv was killed, officials said.
The Slovak foreign ministry said the only Slovak national
on the passenger list was Pavol Demitra, a forward who led the
national side at last year's World Championship.
Lokomotiv's head coach, Canadian former Detroit Red Wings
assistant Brad McCrimmon, was on the passenger list posted by
the Emergencies Ministry.
"This tragedy represents a catastrophic loss to the hockey
world -- including the NHL family, which lost so many fathers,
sons, teammates and friends who at one time excelled in our
League," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.
At the scene, a broken piece of the plane's light-blue
fuselage lay half-submerged in a river on the edge of Tunoshna,
a village near the airport, which has the same name.
A green police boat plied the waters and a helicopter buzzed
overhead as emergency workers waded in the shallows near a fire
engine on shore and divers searched beneath the surface .
A few modest wooden houses stood just metres (yards) from
the site.
Citing an official at the state aviation agency Rosaviatsia,
the Interfax news agency reported that the plane had trouble
gaining altitude and hit an antenna beyond the runway.
Interfax cited an aviation industry source as saying a
problem with one of the plane's three engines could have doomed
the plane, but there was no official word on the cause.
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin ordered Transport Minister
Igor Levitin to the crash site and Medvedev sent his first
deputy chief of staff, Vladislav Surkov.
The crash was the third in Russia with a toll in the dozens
in less than two years . In June a Tupolev Tu-134 jet
slammed into a roadside while trying to land in fog in the
northern Russian city of Petrozavodsk, killing 45 people.
In April 2010, Polish President Lech Kaczynski's
Russian-built plane crashed near the western city of Smolensk in
a thick fog, killing him and all 95 others on board.
An Antonov An-12 cargo plane crashed in August in
Russia's Far East, killing 11, and an An-12 crash in Siberia in
July killed seven.
Russia's transport industry also came under
scrutiny in July after an overcrowded riverboat sank in the
Volga, killing 122 people in an accident widely blamed on
negligence and corruption leading to safety violations.
The Yak-42 is a three-engine mid-range jet that entered
service in 1980 and can carry 120 passengers. The most recent
fatal Yak-42 crash occurred in 2003, when a Ukrainian-operated
craft crashed while landing in fog in Turkey, killing 75 people
including Spanish troops returning from Afghanistan.
