* Medvedev wants fewer airlines, better pay and training
* Crash wiped out ice hockey team, killed 43
* Many airlines have old craft, poor safety records
(Adds details)
By Timothy Heritage and Denis Dyomkin
YAROSLAVL, Russia, Sept 8 President Dmitry
Medvedev demanded a rapid reduction in the number of domestic
airlines on Thursday and said Russia may have to buy foreign
aircraft to improve safety after a plane crash killed 43 people,
including an ice hockey team.
"The government has to take a very tough decision. We cannot
go on like this," he said as he inspected the wreckage of the
Yak-42 passenger plane which slammed into a river bank near the
city of Yaroslavl on Wednesday.
Acknowledging there were "big problems" with Russia's safety
record, Medvedev said: "The number of air companies must be
radically reduced and we need to do it very quickly."
Looking sombre in a black suit after arriving from Moscow
with the transport and emergencies ministers, Medvedev said the
government should help revive the civil aviation fleet and
improve training and pay for flight crews.
"The cost of human life is greater than any other concerns,
including support for national producers," he said after laying
flowers at the charred wreckage of the plane, which had been
carrying the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl ice hockey team.
"We must support our own people. If we are unable to sort it
out, we must buy foreign aircraft. I am giving the government an
order and they will have to find the money. It will be a big
programme."
Medvedev did not give details. His remarks could herald a
shake-up of Russian aviation with the aim of improving a safety
record widely regarded in Russia and abroad as dire.
Many private air companies have been formed in Russia since
the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 but many rely heavily
on Soviet-era fleets. Medvedev acknowledged that previous
efforts to improve safety had been unsuccessful.
He visited the scene of the crash in a quiet village by the
River Volga before attending a political conference, as planned,
in nearby Yaroslavl, about 250 km (150 miles) north of Moscow.
The global policy forum was taking place in the stadium
where Lokomotiv play, and which has temporarily become a shrine
to the successful and popular team.
"TEARS ON THE ICE"
Many fans flocked to the stadium soon after the crash and
left team scarves and flowers beside the stadium wall. Candles
flickered and some fans wept. Others chanted the names of the
players.
"Tears on the ice," Russia's popular Tvoi Den newspaper said
on its front page under a picture of the squad on the ice. "Yet
another terrible air crash has shaken Russia," it said.
Only one of the 37 players and team officials on board
survived, reviving memories of a plane crash in 1958 which
killed many of English soccer club Manchester United's players.
"Lokomotiv fans are grieving, the whole country is
grieving," Medvedev said.
International Ice Hockey Federation President Rene Fasel
sent his condolences from the global ice hockey community and
Russia's Kommersant-FM radio station said players from other
hockey teams were offering to help rebuild the team.
Emergency workers quoted by Russian news agencies said they
were still searching the waters of the Volga River where the
plane crashed.
Two people survived but were in a grave condition.
The one player who survived was offenseman Alexander
Galimov, who hospital doctors said had burns over 90 percent of
his body. The other survivor was one of the eight crew.
Lokomotiv's squad includes players and coaches from several
countries, among them Czech Republic, Slovakia, Sweden, Germany
and Canada.
Witnesses including fishermen on the Volga River said they
heard loud bangs as the plane crashed into the ground, bursting
into flames, soon after take off.
Russian investigators said they believed the crash was
caused either by faulty equipment or pilot error, although
weather conditions were excellent. The team had been on its way
to a match in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.
(Additional reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, writing by Guy
Faulconbridge; Editing by Janet Lawrence)