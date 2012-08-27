MOSCOW Aug 27 Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom said on Monday it would halt gas supplies to Poland for almost two days starting from Tuesday for pipeline maintenance.

"At 10.00 a.m. on Aug. 28 the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline will be halted for 40 hours for planned maintenance works," Gazprom said in a statement.

The company added that it will increase supplies via the Nord Stream underwater pipeline to compensate for the lost volumes. Polish gas monopoly PGNiG had no immediate comment on the Gazprom announcement. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Additional reporting by Karolina Slowikowska in Warsaw; Editing by Douglas Busvine)