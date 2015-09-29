UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW, Sept 29 Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on Tuesday it would impose restrictions on imports of certain fish products from Poland from Sept. 30. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.