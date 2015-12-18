MOSCOW Dec 18 Russia expelled the Moscow correspondent of a leading Polish newspaper on Friday, a move he told Reuters he thought was revenge for Warsaw ejecting a Russian reporter it branded a "danger to the Polish state."

Waclaw Radziwinowicz, the Moscow correspondent for Gazeta Wyborcza for 18 years, said the Russian Foreign Ministry had summoned him on Friday and told him he had a month to leave the country.

He said he had been told the move was a direct response to Poland's expulsion of Leonid Sviridov, a long-time correspondent for the RIA Novosti news agency, part of the Kremlin-backed Rossiya Segodnya media holding.

The Russian Foreign Ministry declined immediate comment.

The head of Rossiya Segodnya was quoted by RIA Novosti last year as saying Poland should explain its actions towards Sviridov.

Sviridov, 49, left Poland on Dec. 12. after the Polish Foreign Ministry described him as a "danger to the Polish state" and the government stripped him of his right to work and reside in Poland. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Osborn)