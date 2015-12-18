* Latest irritant in tense Polish-Russian relations
* Poland says Russian reporter posed security threat
* Moscow retaliates for 'hounding' of correspondent
By Lidia Kelly and Marcin Goettig
MOSCOW/WARSAW, Dec 18 Russia expelled the Moscow
correspondent of a leading Polish newspaper on Friday, a move it
said was a "symmetrical" response to Warsaw ejecting a Russian
reporter designated a threat to the Polish state.
Poland's Foreign Ministry called Russia's move unjustified,
saying the correspondent's work in Russia could not be compared
with the activities of the Russian reporter in Poland, who lost
his accreditation at the request of Poland's Internal Security
Agency.
Waclaw Radziwinowicz, the Moscow correspondent for Gazeta
Wyborcza for over 10 years, was summoned to the Russian Foreign
Ministry on Friday and told he had a month to leave the country.
"The reason is simple," said Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman
for the Russian Foreign Ministry. "It was done purely on the
basis of reciprocity."
Radziwinowicz told Reuters he had been told his expulsion
was a direct response to Poland's ejection of Leonid Sviridov, a
long-time correspondent for the RIA Novosti news agency, part of
the Kremlin-backed Rossiya Segodnya media holding.
Poland and Russia have a long history of difficult
relations. Tensions have risen since last year, when Moscow
annexed Crimea from Poland's neighbour Ukraine, and are unlikely
to ease under the new conservative Polish government, which
wants to reopen an investigation into the deaths of President
Lech Kaczynski and 95 other people in a plane crash in Russia in
2010.
"We believe the actions of the Russian Foreign Ministry
violate the irrefutable principle of media independence and will
have negative consequences on the information Polish society
receives about Russia," the Polish ministry said in a statement.
Sviridov, 49, left Poland on Dec. 12 after authorities
described him as a "danger to the Polish state" and he was
stripped of his right to work and reside in Poland.
Officials declined to say what danger Sviridov posed, but
the move came at the behest of the Internal Security Agency
whose responsibilities include counter-espionage.
Zakharova on Friday called Sviridov's expulsion strange,
saying he had not been provided with a clear explanation of what
he was supposed to have done wrong.
Moscow, she said, had been obliged to respond in kind.
"This was a forced measure, not our choice. But foreign
colleagues must understand the consequences of hounding Russian
journalists for no reason."
