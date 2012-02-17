* Play satirises Berlusconi-Putin friendship
* Reflects revival of political satire in Russia
By Melissa Akin
MOSCOW, Feb 17 Two negatives make a
positive when the brains of Vladimir Putin and Silvio Berlusconi
are fused together in a satirical play that premiered this week
in Moscow, just over two weeks before a presidential election in
Russia.
"BerlusPutin", a Russian adaptation of Italian Nobel
laureate Dario Fo's play "The Double Headed Anomaly", is being
performed by Moscow's Teatr.doc, an independent theatre company
housed in a dusty cellar in the centre of the Russian capital.
The play satirises the real-life friendship between Putin
and Berlusconi, the former Italian prime minister who was
described by the Russian leader as "one of the greatest European
politicians" after losing power during Italy's debt crisis.
It also reflects a revival of political satire in Russia
since private grumbling about Prime Minister Putin's tightly
controlled political system, known as "managed democracy",
erupted into a public outcry after he and President Dmitry
Medvedev announced plans last September to swap places.
"BerlusPutin" is a film script within a play. It veers
chaotically between dark satire and acerbic real-time political
commentary as an ageing actress, who has spent her advance,
discovers she has been engaged to play Putin's wife Lyudmila,
estranged from the prime minister and living in a monastery.
The horrified actress, played by Yevdokia Germanova, learns
her character must nurse her husband to health after a dual
assassination attempt that left Putin and Berlusconi with half a
brain each for surgeons to patch together in Putin's skull.
The bewildered convalescent - his part read by the director,
played by actor Sergei Epishev - asks his wife to recount his
life to him, only to hear a litany of misdeeds starting with his
arrival at their first date an hour-and-a-half late.
Russian playwright Varvara Faer adapted the play to include
current events and focus on Putin instead of Berlusconi, but
left the role of the wife intact.
"What politicians do with their wives, they do to their
countries," said Faer. "The wife of a politician can put up
resistance to his actions."
Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, did not immediately
comment on the production.
DOBBY THE HOUSE ELF
In the play, Putin's surprise builds until he disappears
from the monastery, only to reappear in the lower house of
parliament. He dissolves parliament, calls new elections and
re-opens a criminal investigation into his own actions.
"A minus and a minus," says Lyudmila's priest, also played
by Epishev's director, pondering the outcome of the brain
transplant. "Two negatives have become a positive."
Whatever insights the play offers into the nature of Putin's
rule, it is a gleeful romp through the Internet gags and media
taboos of his 12 years in power.
Epishev, as Putin, wears a foam rubber prosthesis of a naked
torso with prominent muscles which the real Putin is wont to
display in macho pursuits intended to impress voters.
Epishev's Putin undergoes electric shock treatment offstage
to deal with encroaching wrinkles and returns in a mask of Dobby
the House Elf, a character from the "Harry Potter" films in whom
Internet pundits have found a similarity with Putin.
Forced to improvise Lyudmila's responses to her husband's
bewildered questions, the actress begins her performance
reluctantly, then embraces her role with wicked glee until her
conscience reasserts itself.
"I'm betraying all of my political principles!" Germanova
shrieks. "I love Putin! I love Berlusconi!"
"If I were him, I'd think you were the one with the
problem," Epishev's director replies. "You have political
schizophrenia. It's as if you have one side of your brain to
make bold political statements and the other to deny them."
POLITICAL WINDS
Her conflicting loyalties reflect a crisis of identity on
Moscow's theatre scene, where actors who stand up for Putin earn
scorn from their colleagues.
Among them is Germanova's mentor, Oleg Tabakov, the head of
the Moscow Art Theatre, co-founded by the pioneer of "method"
acting, Konstantin Stanislavsky, and subject to the changing
political winds as a state theatre in the Soviet era.
Tabakov told Radio Svoboda the theatre received more support
from Putin than it did from any other Russian or Soviet leader.
"In all the Art Theatre's 113 years ... not one of these men
cared enough to ensure the theatre underwent technical
upgrades," Tabakov said. "But presidential candidate Putin did."
Teatr.doc's low-tech basement is festooned with placards
from the recent wave of opposition protests.
(Additional reporting by Gleb Bryanski, Editing by Timothy
Heritage)