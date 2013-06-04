* Five men to face jury, four of them for second time
* Sensitive case tainted after first verdict thrown out
* Murdered journalist's family welcome decision
By Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, June 4 Five men accused of killing
journalist Anna Politkovskaya were granted the right on Tuesday
to be tried by jury for one of post-Communist Russia's most
notorious unsolved murders.
Politkovskaya, whose reporting was scathingly critical of
the Kremlin, was gunned down in 2006 in a case that caused an
international outcry and came to symbolise the stifling of
dissent under President Vladimir Putin.
The defendants, three of whom are facing trial for the
second time, successfully petitioned a Moscow court to be
allowed to face a jury, rather than a single judge who they
argued could be biased against them.
"The prosecutors hold this case as a matter of honour, they
simply want to get a conviction," said Murad Musayev, a defence
lawyer. "In this case, our only hope is the independence and
impartiality of the jurors."
At the first trial in 2009, the jury embarrassed prosecutors
by acquitting two Chechen brothers and a former policeman. The
Supreme Court later threw out the verdicts at prosecutors'
request and sent the case back to them.
Two new defendants will join the first three in the dock
this time: a third brother, Rustam Makhmudov, who is suspected
of being the man who pulled the trigger, and the brothers'
uncle, Lom-Ali Gaitulayev.
CORRUPTION SCOURGE
Politkovskaya made her name reporting on corruption in
Russia and criticising rights abuses in Chechnya, the North
Caucasus region where Moscow waged two wars against separatists
in the decade after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. She was
shot several times while entering her Moscow apartment building.
Putin, who denies exercising political influence on the
judiciary, condemned the killing at the time but diminished
Politkovskaya's importance by saying her ability to influence
Russia's political life had been "extremely insignificant".
Anna Stavitskaya, a lawyer representing Politkovskaya's son
Ilya and daughter Vera, welcomed Tuesday's ruling.
"From our point of view, a jury trial is the best option
since it fully respects the adversarial principle between the
sides," she said. The court will start selecting 12 main jurors
and a number of reserves on June 20.
Family, friends and former colleagues of Politkovskaya say
justice will not be truly served until the person who ordered
the killing is found, but that they have little hope the second
trial will find that out. Her case is among at least a dozen
murders of Russian journalists that remain unsolved.
Mistrust of the courts runs deep in Russia, where rights
activists say judges often make rulings to please the political
or business elite.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Elizabeth Piper
and Mark Trevelyan)