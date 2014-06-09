MOSCOW, June 9 A Moscow court on Monday
sentenced two men to life in prison for killing Anna
Politkovskaya, an investigative journalist whose murder in 2006
raised international alarm over the risks faced by Kremlin
critics in Russia, Interfax reported.
Politkovskaya, who specialised in uncovering state
corruption and rights abuses, was gunned down at her Moscow
apartment block at the age of 48. Five men were found guilty
last month of the killing.
Interfax said a judge agreed to the prosecutors' request to
order life imprisonment for Rustam Makhmudov, found guilty of
pulling the trigger, and his uncle Lom-Ali Gaitukayev, who
organised the logistics of the killing. Three other men were
given sentences of between 12 and 20 years, RIA news agency
said.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)