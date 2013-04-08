MOSCOW, April 8 Russian precious metals miner
Polymetal said on Monday its 2012 net profit rose 38
percent year-on-year to $401 million thanks to growing output,
but still missed analysts' forecast.
Its revenue rose 40 percent to $1.85 billion, while earnings
before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) came at $918 million, the London-listed Polymetal said
in a statement.
It added that the company's board had proposed a final
dividend of $0.31 per share on 2012 earnings, representing 30
percent of net earnings.
A Reuters poll of analysts expected Polymetal's net profit
at $435 million.