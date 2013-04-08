MOSCOW, April 8 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal said on Monday its 2012 net profit rose 38 percent year-on-year to $401 million thanks to growing output, but still missed analysts' forecast.

Its revenue rose 40 percent to $1.85 billion, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came at $918 million, the London-listed Polymetal said in a statement.

It added that the company's board had proposed a final dividend of $0.31 per share on 2012 earnings, representing 30 percent of net earnings.

A Reuters poll of analysts expected Polymetal's net profit at $435 million.