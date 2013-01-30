MOSCOW Jan 30 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal may pay a special dividend, its CEO Vitaly Nesis said during a conference call on Wednesday.

"I'm a shareholder of the company myself and I enjoy dividend payment, so I definitely expect a special dividend to be declared at the end of this year. Maybe not next year, but this year - yes," Nesis said.

The company, majority owned by Russian businessmen Alexander Nesis and Alexander Mamut along with Czech private equity investor PPF, paid the first special dividend in its history of $0.50 per share, representing a total of $191 million, in January.