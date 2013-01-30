MOSCOW Jan 30 Russian precious metals miner
Polymetal may pay a special dividend, its CEO Vitaly
Nesis said during a conference call on Wednesday.
"I'm a shareholder of the company myself and I enjoy
dividend payment, so I definitely expect a special dividend to
be declared at the end of this year. Maybe not next year, but
this year - yes," Nesis said.
The company, majority owned by Russian businessmen Alexander
Nesis and Alexander Mamut along with Czech private equity
investor PPF, paid the first special dividend in its history of
$0.50 per share, representing a total of $191 million, in
January.