MOSCOW Dec 5 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal said its board approved payment of a special dividend of 50 cents a share, representing a total of $191 million.

Polymetal, which joined London's FTSE 100 index last year, had previously said it would discuss in December whether to pay a special dividend.

The company's CEO Vitaly Nesis said in a statement that the special dividend is the first in its history and is the "result of solid operating and financial results."

The miner said its dividend policy is that regular dividends shall represent 30 percent of its net earnings, provided that the ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA is below 1.75.