MOSCOW Oct 5 Russia's Polymetal will decide on whether to pay a special dividend on 2016 results, depending on gold price in the fourth quarter of this year, Chief Executive Vitaly Nesis told reporters on Wednesday.

Should the current downward trend in the price for the metal persist throughout the quarter, the company will pay no special dividend, he said.

(Reporting by Diana Asonova; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Dmitry Solovyov)