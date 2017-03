MOSCOW Feb 20 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal plans to buy the Maminskoye gold deposit in Russia from two firms for a total value of $95.5 million, the company said on Wednesday.

"The current size of the (deposit's) resource base is not very large, but we are optimistic about its exploration potential...," Vitaly Nesis, Polymetal chief executive, said in a statement.

A Polymetal subsidiary will pay $73.3 million in shares and $3.9 million in cash for the deposit.