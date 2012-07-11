* Based on silver contracts dated back to 2007

* Will pay fine of around $27 million

* Polymetal argues sales part of forward contract deal

* Shares down 4.8 percent

July 11 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal has been ordered to pay 883 million roubles ($27 million) in taxes and fines relating to how it priced silver in contracts dating back to 2007.

Polymetal said the ruling by Russia's Supreme Arbitration Court was not subject to appeal.

Shares in Polymetal were down 4.8 percent at 834.5 pence by 1256 GMT, underperforming the broader FTSE 100 index and trading around 10 percent below last year's London listing price of 922 pence.

The tax authorities claimed Polymetal lowered its tax base by selling silver at 30-45 percent below the market price under forward-sale contracts with Dutch state-owned bank ABN AMRO, Polymetal said.

Polymetal said it argued that the silver sales were part of a $105 million loan agreement with ABN signed in December 2004, which included forward contract sales at the then market price.

The company supplied the silver to ABN as part of a hedge agreement, according to a Tass agency report at the time. The deal was originally entered into with Standard Bank of London but the bank gave up the contract to ABN as part of a debt refinancing deal, the Tass report from 2007 said.

Polymetal said the additional tax charges would be reflected as an expense for the six months ended 30 June.

Polymetal also said it completed a squeeze-out under which it bought out remaining shareholders who owned stock prior to moving its listing to London last year.

(Reporting By Megan Davies; Editing by John Bowker)