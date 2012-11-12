MOSCOW Nov 12 Russian precious metals miner
Polymetal has increased its proved and probable
reserves by 7 percent to 15.3 million ounces of gold equivalent,
recouping a significant part of a previous decline.
Gold equivalent reserves at four deposits - Tsokol, Ozerny,
Avlayakan and Dalniy in Russia - were estimated at 1.0 million
troy ounces, as of July 1, 2012, the company said on Monday.
This was the first estimate of reserves for these four
deposits, Polymetal added.
Proved and probable reserves of Polymetal, which joined
London's FTSE 100 index last year, were down 10 percent
when it last reported them for another ten deposits at 14.3
million ounces of gold equivalent, as of Jan. 1, 2012.
Gold equivalent is a measure of gold and other metals
expressed in units of gold.
Polymetal is expected to produce 1.2 million troy ounces of
gold equivalent in 2013, including 760,000-800,000 troy ounces
of gold and 23-24 million ounces of silver.