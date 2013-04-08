* Polymetal says not in merger talks with Polyus Gold

By Polina Devitt

MOSCOW, April 8 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal denied being in talks about a large all-Russian gold merger and said on Monday it planned to focus on organic or self-generated growth.

The group's comments come after months of speculation that the owners of Polymetal and Polyus Gold, Russia's largest gold miner, were in talks to create a combined mining business worth $15 billion.

"Neither management nor large shareholders are in discussion on a deal," Vitaly Nesis, Polymetal's chief executive, told Reuters. "Polymetal is focused not on large complex deals with high risks and uncertain prospects of value creation, but on organic development."

A Polyus spokesman declined comment.

Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov sold his stake in Polyus Gold to two Russian buyers for $3.6 billion in February, having originally harboured ambitions for an international M&A deal involving Polyus.

Polymetal shares were up 5.1 percent at 8.81 pounds by 1357 GMT, against a gain of 0.3 percent in the FTSE 100 index , after the company earlier posted a 38 percent rise in yearly net profit and a 55 percent hike in its year-end dividend.

Polymetal's $0.31 per share payout is on top of a special dividend of $0.50 per share in January and helped offset earnings of $401 million falling short of an average forecast of $435 million from analysts polled by Reuters.

Nesis said the extra payout would give Polymetal shares a sector-leading yield combined with the group's solid growth profile.

Net earnings were negatively affected by one-off tax provisions for 2012 and prior years, Polymetal said. Its revenue rose 40 percent to $1.85 billion. (Editing by Douglas Busvine and David Holmes)