* Reports net loss of $198 mln for 2013

* Writes off $366 mln after gold, silver price slide

* Net debt flat at $1 billion at the end of Dec. (Adds details, context)

MOSCOW, March 31 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal has posted a full-year net loss, hit by a $366 million impairment charge resulting from the decline in gold and silver prices.

The London-listed company, part-owned by Russian tycoon Alexander Nesis, said it incurred a net loss of $198 million, which compared with a $428 million profit in 2012.

Revenue last year fell 8 percent to $1.7 billion, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 36 percent to $598 million, the company added in a statement.

Its non-cash pre-tax impairment charge of $366 million was mainly caused by the write-off on goodwill and mining assets at the Varvara mine in Kazakhstan, Khakanja in Russia and low-grade ore stockpiles at Omolon, also in Russia.

Polymetal, whose net debt remained broadly flat at $1 billion, said its board had recommended a 2013 final dividend of $0.08 per share, down from 31 cents last time and representing 30 percent of its underlying net earnings for the second half of 2013. That brings the total payout for the year down to 9 cents per share, from 81 cents for 2012.

The company also said it was still on track to produce 1.3 million troy ounces of gold equivalent in 2014 and 1.35 million ounces in 2015. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Greg Mahlich)