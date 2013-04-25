(In fourth paragraph, corrects to show Nesis and others own minority stakes, not company controlled by them)

* Polymetal Q1 revenue fell 9 pct, output up 16 pct

* Says on track to produce 1.2 mln ounces in 2013

MOSCOW, April 25 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal said on Thursday it may delay several projects after a drop in gold and silver prices dented its first-quarter revenues.

London-listed Polymetal, Russia's third-largest gold miner, reported a 9 percent year-on-year decline in first-quarter revenues to $341 million, while its average realised gold price fell 4 percent and silver price was down 7 percent.

"In response to material declines in gold and silver prices the company has initiated the review of all discretionary capital spending including exploration projects," Polymetal said in a statement.

Polymetal, in which Russian businessmen Alexander Nesis, Alexander Mamut and Czech investment group PPF own minority stakes, said the projects likely to be delayed or re-engineered include Kutyn, Maminskoye, and the heap leach facility at Sopka in Russia.

Their possible delay would not have significant effect on Polymetal's 2013-2015 production plans, the company added.

Polymetal is not the first Russian precious metals miner to review strategy after the price of gold, caught in a tug-of-war between physical buyers seeking bargains and wary investors cutting exposure, fell about 14 percent this year.

Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk said this week it was reviewing capital spending strategy after a sharp fall in the price of gold.

Polymetal added it was still on track to produce 1.2 million ounces of gold equivalent - a measure of gold and other metals expressed in units of gold - this year. Its first-quarter gold equivalent production rose 16 percent to 235,000 troy ounces. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Douglas Busvine)