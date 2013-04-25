EDF eyes new UK gas power plant as supply gap looms
LONDON, March 8 French utility EDF is considering building a new gas-fired power station in the northeast of England, close to some of its existing plants, the company's British arm said.
MOSCOW, April 25 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal said on Thursday it may delay several projects after a drop in gold and silver prices dented its first-quarter revenues.
London-listed Polymetal, Russia's third-largest gold miner, reported a 9 percent year-on-year decline in first-quarter revenues to $341 million, while its average realised gold price fell 4 percent and silver price was down 7 percent.
"In response to material declines in gold and silver prices the company has initiated the review of all discretionary capital spending including exploration projects," Polymetal said in a statement.
Polymetal, in which Russian businessmen Alexander Nesis, Alexander Mamut and Czech investment group PPF own minority stakes, said the projects likely to be delayed or re-engineered include Kutyn, Maminskoye, and the heap leach facility at Sopka in Russia.
Their possible delay would not have significant effect on Polymetal's 2013-2015 production plans, the company added.
Polymetal is not the first Russian precious metals miner to review strategy after the price of gold, caught in a tug-of-war between physical buyers seeking bargains and wary investors cutting exposure, fell about 14 percent this year.
Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk said this week it was reviewing capital spending strategy after a sharp fall in the price of gold.
Polymetal added it was still on track to produce 1.2 million ounces of gold equivalent - a measure of gold and other metals expressed in units of gold - this year. Its first-quarter gold equivalent production rose 16 percent to 235,000 troy ounces. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
