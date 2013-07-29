* Polymetal on track to produce 1.2 mln oz of gold equivalent

* Second quarter revenues reached $399 mln, up 8 percent

* To exclude non-cash items when deciding on H1 dividends

* To review reserves in 2013 annual report

By Polina Devitt

MOSCOW, July 29 Precious metals miner Polymetal , part-owned by Russian billionaire Alexander Nesis, said it will write down the value of assets by up to $340 million because of a steep fall in the price of gold.

The London-listed company pledged to maintain its dividend, saying it is taking steps to generate cash flow in an environment where the global gold price has fallen around a quarter in value in the first half of the year.

That slump led gold producers to slash capital spending, exploration expenses and to announce billion of dollars in writedowns.

Top U.S. gold miner Newmont Mining Corp and its rival Goldcorp Inc were among companies to announce write downs, while Newcrest Mining Ltd warned it may write down asset values by up to $6 billion due to the slump in the gold price.

Polymetal said it plans to take a non-cash impairment charge of between $280 million and $340 million, mostly to represent the write-off of goodwill and some low-grade ore stockpiles in its first-half results, due on Aug. 28.

Analysts at VTB Capital said the write-off might have jeopardised the interim dividend, given it may exceed their forecast for full-year net income of $305 million.

"However, we believe that Polymetal bases its dividends on a free cash flow basis (rather than entirely on net income), which, in turn, is not affected by these non-cash items and we expect it to still be positive this year," VTB Capital said.

"Polymetal is implementing measures aimed at maintaining free cash flow generation and the capacity to pay dividends in the current market environment" said Polymetal Chief Executive Vitaly Nesis, brother of Alexander Nesis.

Alexander Nesis, fellow Russian businessman Alexander Mamut and Czech investment group PPF own minority stakes in Polymetal.

Its dividend policy states that regular dividends shall represent 30 percent of its net earnings, provided that the ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA is below 1.75.

Polymetal also plans to review the value of its precious metals reserves for 2013, Vitaly Nesis said.

The company uses a price to estimate the value of its reserves - $1,300 an ounce for gold and $22.5 for silver - either close to or below current market prices, roughly $1,329 and $19.9, respectively.

Polymetal is on track to produce 1.2 million troy ounces of gold equivalent in 2013, the company said earlier on Monday.

Its gold equivalent production in the second quarter of 2013 rose 9 percent, year-on-year, to an all-time record of 323,000 troy ounces. Revenues reached $399 million in the period, up 8 percent, year-on-year.

Polymetal shares ended 1.8 percent higher, compared with a 0.8-percent increase by the FTSE Gold Mines Index.