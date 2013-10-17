* Polymetal says Q3 revenues down to $518 mln

* Gold equivalent production up 30 pct to 413,000 troy ounces

* Polymetal says sticks to 1.2 mln troy ounces production target for 2013

MOSCOW, Oct 17 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal said on Thursday its revenues edged down 2 percent to $518 million in the third quarter of 2013, year-on-year, on the back of falling prices.

Its gold equivalent production reached 413,000 troy ounces for the period, up 30 percent, the London-listed company, part-owned by Russian tycoon Alexander Nesis, added.

"Our strong results in the quarter were underpinned by the full ramp-up of two key growth assets, Mayskoye and Amursk POX (pressure oxidation)", Polymetal Chief Executive Vitaly Nesis, brother of Alexander Nesis, said in a statement.

Alexander Nesis, fellow Russian businessman Alexander Mamut and Czech investment group PPF own minority stakes in Polymetal.

The company had a first-half net loss after taking a non-cash impairment charges of $305 million due to a slump in gold and silver prices this year.

Polymetal also said it is on track to deliver its annual gold equivalent production guidance of 1.2 million in 2013. Gold equivalent is a measure of gold and other metals expressed in units of gold.