MOSCOW, July 29 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal expects to record a non-cash impairment charge in its first-half financial results due to lower commodity prices, it said on Monday.

The total pre-tax value of the charge is expected to be between $280 million and $340 million, subject to an ongoing audit review, Polymetal said in a statement.

The company remains on track to deliver its annual gold equivalent production guidance of 1.2 million troy ounces in 2013, it said.

Its gold equivalent production in the second quarter of 2013 rose 9 percent, year-on-year, to an all-time record of 323,000 troy ounces.

Revenues reached $399 million in the period, up 8 percent, year-on-year, the company said.