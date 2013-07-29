MOSCOW, July 29 Russian precious metals miner
Polymetal expects to record a non-cash impairment
charge in its first-half financial results due to lower
commodity prices, it said on Monday.
The total pre-tax value of the charge is expected to be
between $280 million and $340 million, subject to an ongoing
audit review, Polymetal said in a statement.
The company remains on track to deliver its annual gold
equivalent production guidance of 1.2 million troy ounces in
2013, it said.
Its gold equivalent production in the second quarter of 2013
rose 9 percent, year-on-year, to an all-time record of 323,000
troy ounces.
Revenues reached $399 million in the period, up 8 percent,
year-on-year, the company said.