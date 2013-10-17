MOSCOW Oct 17 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal said on Thursday its revenues edged down 2 percent to $518 million in the third quarter of 2013, year-on-year.
Its gold equivalent production reached 413,000 troy ounces for the period, up 30 percent, the London-listed company, part-owned by Russian tycoon Alexander Nesis, added.
