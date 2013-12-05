MOSCOW Dec 5 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal will not pay a special dividend this year due to negative commodity market conditions, the firm said in a statement on Thursday.

In January, London-listed Polymetal International Plc said it could make the special payout given upbeat output guidance.

"Given the current trends in the gold and silver market, the board has rightfully taken a conservative approach in order to preserve the current balance sheet strength of the Company," Chief Executive Vitaly Nesis said.