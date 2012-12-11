Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
MOSCOW Dec 11 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal said on Tuesday it agreed to acquire the Olcha gold and silver deposit in Russia from Ovoca Gold Plc .
"Olcha represents a good opportunity to add another high-grade source of feed for the Lunnoye plant," Vitaly Nesis, the chief executive of Polymetal, said in a statement.
"Olcha is a natural extension of our portfolio of advanced exploration properties in the Magadan Region," he added.
The transaction value is approximately $13.5 million. The consideration shares will be issued by Polymetal at completion of the transaction in January.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.