MOSCOW Dec 11 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal said on Tuesday it agreed to acquire the Olcha gold and silver deposit in Russia from Ovoca Gold Plc .

"Olcha represents a good opportunity to add another high-grade source of feed for the Lunnoye plant," Vitaly Nesis, the chief executive of Polymetal, said in a statement.

"Olcha is a natural extension of our portfolio of advanced exploration properties in the Magadan Region," he added.

The transaction value is approximately $13.5 million. The consideration shares will be issued by Polymetal at completion of the transaction in January.