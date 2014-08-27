MOSCOW Aug 27 Russian gold and silver miner Polymetal said on Wednesday its board had recommended to pay a first-half dividend of $0.08 per share, up from $0.01 for the same period a year ago.

The dividend represents 30 percent of Polymetal's underlying net income for the reporting period, the company, part-owned by Russian tycoon Alexander Nesis, added in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday Polymetal posted a net profit of $100 million for the first half of 2014. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)