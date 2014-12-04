MOSCOW Dec 4 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal International said on Thursday the board of directors has approved a special dividend of $0.20 per share for the year ending Dec. 31 2014.

The company said the special dividend represents approximately $84 million in total, which brings total declared dividends for the year to $0.28 per share, or $118 million.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)