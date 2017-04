MOSCOW Jan 21 Global and Russian gold output is likely to fall in 2016, and the gold price is likely to stay at around the current level, Vitaly Nesis, Russia's Polymetal chief executive, told Reuters on Thursday.

Polymetal, one of Russia's largest gold and silver producers with assets also in Kazakhstan, is being supported by a decline in local currencies.

"Weak currencies... may lead to a significant further decrease of costs, boost profits and free cash flows, which in the future may transform into dividend yield," Nesis added. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)