MOSCOW, May 18 Russian gold and silver miner Polymetal said on Wednesday it had upgraded its 2016 production guidance by 2.4 percent to 1.26 million ounces of gold equivalent. The upgrade reflects already completed acquisition of the Kapan asset in Armenia in April and the acquisition of the Komarovskoye asset in Kazakhstan, expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2016. The updated forecast for gold equivalent production, which is a mix of gold and other metals (,000 troy ounces): 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Previous 1,230 1,300 1,400 1,500 1,600 guidance Kapan + 30 100 150 200 200 Komarovskoye New guidance 1,260 1,400 1,550 1,700 1,800 Source text: (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Lidia Kelly)