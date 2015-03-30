MOSCOW, March 30 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal said on Monday it had recorded a net loss of $210 million in 2014, after a net loss of $198 million in 2013, due to a non-cash foreign exchange loss caused by the rouble weakening.

Excluding impairment charges, reversals and foreign exchange loss, its 2014 underlying net earnings totalled $282 million, the company said in a statement. It also said it proposed a final dividend of $0.13 per share for the second half of 2014. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Timothy Heritage)