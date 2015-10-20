BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
MOSCOW Oct 20 Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal said on Tuesday its third-quarter gold equivalent production rose 10 percent, year-on-year, to 429,000 troy ounces.
Revenues fell 11 percent to $402 million, the company said in a statement, adding that it was still on track to produce 1.35 million ounces in 2015. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
LONDON, March 30 John Lewis , Britain's largest department store operator, is hopeful any downturn in consumer spending will see history repeat itself with a "flight to quality" rather than consumers opting to trade down, its new boss said on Thursday.