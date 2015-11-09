MOSCOW Nov 9 Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal said on Monday it had entered into a pre-export finance facility agreement for $245 million with an opportunity to raise it to $350 million.

The loan will be provided for four years by a syndicate of banks, including Natixis, Rosbank, Societe Generale and UniCredit, and will be used to refinance Polymetal's existing debt and for general corporate purposes, it added in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)