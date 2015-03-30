(Adds details, quotes, context)

MOSCOW, March 30 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal said on Monday it had recorded a net loss of $210 million in 2014, after a net loss of $198 million in 2013, due to a non-cash foreign exchange loss caused by the rouble weakening.

The Russian rouble has fallen by about 40-percent against the U.S. dollar since mid-2014 in an economic downturn aggravated by lower oil prices and Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.

Excluding impairment charges, reversals and foreign exchange loss, Polymetal's 2014 underlying net earnings were $282 million, the company said in a statement.

Revenue was flat year-on-year at $1.7 billion, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 15 percent to $685 million, missing analysts' average estimate of $711 million in a Reuters poll.

Polymetal also said it proposed a final dividend of $0.13 per share for the second half of 2014, representing 30 percent of its underlying net earnings for the period.

The London-listed company, part-owned by Russian businessman Alexander Nesis, also reiterated its production guidance of 1.35 million ounces for 2015 and said it expected its 2015 all-in sustaining cash costs to be in a range of $750-800 per troy ounce of gold equivalent.

Polymetal's capital expenditure is expected to total $240 million in 2015, it added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Timothy Heritage)