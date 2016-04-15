MOSCOW, April 15 Russian gold and silver miner Polymetal said on Friday it produced 260,000 ounces of gold equivalent in the first quarter of 2016, down 4 percent from the same period a year earlier.

The miner said it produced 169,000 ounces of gold, down 9 percent year-on-year, and 7.2 million ounces of silver, up 6 percent year-on-year. It confirmed its production forecast of 1.23 million ounces of gold equivalent for the whole of 2016. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by David Clarke)