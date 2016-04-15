METALS-Copper slides to 3-month low as geopolitical tensions weigh
MOSCOW, April 15 Russian gold and silver miner Polymetal said on Friday it produced 260,000 ounces of gold equivalent in the first quarter of 2016, down 4 percent from the same period a year earlier.
The miner said it produced 169,000 ounces of gold, down 9 percent year-on-year, and 7.2 million ounces of silver, up 6 percent year-on-year. It confirmed its production forecast of 1.23 million ounces of gold equivalent for the whole of 2016. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by David Clarke)
