FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Russia's Polymetal says Q2 revenue up 26 pct y/y to $385 mln
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
Trump bans transgender people from the military
Trump bans transgender people from the military
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
July 25, 2017 / 6:16 AM / a day ago

Russia's Polymetal says Q2 revenue up 26 pct y/y to $385 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 25 (Reuters) - Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal said on Tuesday its second-quarter revenue rose 26 percent year-on-year to $385 million due to an increase in production and higher sales of gold.

The company, part-owned by businessman Alexander Nesis, said its gold equivalent production, a mixture of gold and other metals, rose by 6 percent over the same period to 278,000 troy ounces.

Polymetal is still on track to produce 1.4 million ounces of gold equivalent in 2017 at a total cash cost of $600-650 per ounce, the company also said in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.