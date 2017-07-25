Russia's Polymetal says Q2 revenue up 26 pct y/y to $385 mln

MOSCOW, July 25 (Reuters) - Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal said on Tuesday its second-quarter revenue rose 26 percent year-on-year to $385 million due to an increase in production and higher sales of gold.

The company, part-owned by businessman Alexander Nesis, said its gold equivalent production, a mixture of gold and other metals, rose by 6 percent over the same period to 278,000 troy ounces.

Polymetal is still on track to produce 1.4 million ounces of gold equivalent in 2017 at a total cash cost of $600-650 per ounce, the company also said in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)