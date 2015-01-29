UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
MOSCOW Jan 29 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal said on Thursday its revenues had increased 4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014, year-on-year, to $513 million.
Full-year 2014 gold equivalent production reached 1.43 million troy ounces, up 12 percent, said the London-listed company, part-owned by Russian businessman Alexander Nesis.
It also reiterated its production guidance of 1.35 million ounces for 2015 and 2016. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.