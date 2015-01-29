MOSCOW Jan 29 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal said on Thursday its revenues had increased 4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014, year-on-year, to $513 million.

Full-year 2014 gold equivalent production reached 1.43 million troy ounces, up 12 percent, said the London-listed company, part-owned by Russian businessman Alexander Nesis.

It also reiterated its production guidance of 1.35 million ounces for 2015 and 2016. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)