MOSCOW Dec 24 Russian gold producers Polymetal and Polyus Gold have agreed to create a joint venture at Polyus' Nezhdaninskoye gold deposit in the Yakutia region in Siberia, Polymetal said in a statement.

The arrangement will allow Polymetal to acquire up to 50-percent stake in the joint venture, but during the first stage, it will obtain only 15.3 percent stake with total investments at this stage of $18 million in cash. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Katya Golubkova)