MOSCOW Aug 25 Russian gold and silver miner Polymetal reported on Tuesday a $98 million net profit for the first half of 2015, down from $100 million a year ago.

First-half revenues decreased by 11 percent to $648 million due to lower gold and silver prices, said the London-listed company, part-owned by Russian businessman Alexander Nesis.

Polymetal's board of directors has recommended a first-half dividend of $0.08 per share, unchanged from the same period of 2014 and representing 30 percent of the company's underlying net earnings, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)