MOSCOW Aug 25 Russian gold and silver miner
Polymetal reported on Tuesday a $98 million net profit
for the first half of 2015, down from $100 million a year ago.
First-half revenues decreased by 11 percent to $648 million
due to lower gold and silver prices, said the London-listed
company, part-owned by Russian businessman Alexander Nesis.
Polymetal's board of directors has recommended a first-half
dividend of $0.08 per share, unchanged from the same period of
2014 and representing 30 percent of the company's underlying net
earnings, it said in a statement.
