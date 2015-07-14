MOSCOW, July 14 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal said on Tuesday its revenues decreased 10 percent in the second quarter of 2015, year-on-year, to $350 million.

Second-quarter gold equivalent production reached 334,000 troy ounces, flat year-on-year, said the London-listed company, part-owned by Russian businessman Alexander Nesis.

It also reiterated its production guidance of 1.35 million ounces for 2015. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)