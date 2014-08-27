(Adds details, CEO comments, context)
MOSCOW Aug 27 Russian gold and silver miner
Polymetal returned to profit in the first half, and
forecast stronger results in the rest of the year thanks to
sales from a far eastern deposit and a weaker rouble which
pushes up export revenues.
After writing off billions of dollars and recording losses
last year because of a slump in gold prices, many Russian miners
are back in the black. The weakening of the rouble has also
helped exporters who get revenues in foreign currencies.
London-listed Polymetal, part-owned by Russian tycoon
Alexander Nesis, made a net profit of $100 million in the first
half of 2014, compared with a loss of $255 million in the same
period last year, it said in a statement.
Revenue edged up 1 percent to $727 million as higher sales
volumes countered lower prices.
"If precious metals prices don't change significantly, we
expect that the second half will be better than the first mainly
thanks to seasonal factors, such as the start of gold shipping
from the Mayskoye gold deposit," Chief Executive Vitaly Nesis,
brother of Alexander, told Reuters.
Its Mayskoye deposit is located in Russia's far east and its
gold is shipped by sea.
The company is still on track to produce 1.365 million troy
ounces of gold equivalent in 2014, said CEO Nesis. Gold
equivalent is a measure of gold and other metals expressed in
units of gold.
Its shares were up 2.2 percent at 0944 GMT, outperforming
the FTSE Gold Mines index which was up 1.6 percent.
(Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing
by Maria Kiselyova and Pravin Char)