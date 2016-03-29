UPDATE 2-Recruiter Hays says larger manufacturers hiring again in the UK
* Sees more hiring in UK manufacturing from multinational firms
MOSCOW, March 29 Russia's gold and silver producer Polymetal said on Tuesday its 2015 net earnings totalled $221 million compared with a net loss of $210 million in 2014.
Its 2015 revenue was down 15 percent to $1.4 billion, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 4 percent to $658 million, Polymetal added in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Lidia Kelly)
* Sees more hiring in UK manufacturing from multinational firms
April 13 British recruitment company Hays forecast full-year profit at the top end of market expectations on Thursday after reporting record third-quarter net fees as international hiring offset weakness in the UK market following the Brexit vote.