MOSCOW, March 29 Russia's gold and silver producer Polymetal said on Tuesday its 2015 net earnings totalled $221 million compared with a net loss of $210 million in 2014.

Its 2015 revenue was down 15 percent to $1.4 billion, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 4 percent to $658 million, Polymetal added in a statement.