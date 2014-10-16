Resources stock rally drives European shares to 2-week closing high
MOSCOW Oct 16 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal said on Thursday its revenues fell 13 percent in the third quarter of 2014, year-on-year, to $451 million.
Gold equivalent production reached 1.04 million troy ounces for the first nine months of 2014, up 7 percent, said the London-listed company, part-owned by Russian businessman Alexander Nesis. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.
LONDON, March 15 British Airways and Britain's biggest trade union Unite will meet to seek an end to a dispute over the wages of some of its cabin crew staff, industrial dispute conciliator ACAS said on Wednesday.