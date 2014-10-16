MOSCOW Oct 16 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal said on Thursday its revenues fell 13 percent in the third quarter of 2014, year-on-year, to $451 million.

Gold equivalent production reached 1.04 million troy ounces for the first nine months of 2014, up 7 percent, said the London-listed company, part-owned by Russian businessman Alexander Nesis. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, Editing by Timothy Heritage)