MOSCOW, April 16 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal said on Thursday its revenues had decreased 11 percent in the first quarter of 2015, year-on-year, to $298 million.

First quarter gold equivalent production reached 299,000 troy ounces, down 5 percent mainly due to planned grade declines at Dukat and Omolon as well as a temporary suspension of the float circuit at Varvara, said the London-listed company, part-owned by Russian businessman Alexander Nesis.

It also reiterated its production guidance of 1.35 million ounces for 2015. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Polina Devitt)