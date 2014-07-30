(Company corrects H1 output figure to 652,000 troy ounces from
657,000)
MOSCOW, July 30 Russian precious metals miner
Polymetal has raised its 2014 production forecast, it
said on Wednesday, after reporting a 17-percent increase in
first-half output.
The London-listed firm said its gold equivalent production
reached 652,000 troy ounces for the first half of 2014.
"The original (2014) production guidance of 1.3 million
ounces is likely to be exceeded by approximately 5 percent," it
added in a statement. Gold equivalent is a measure of gold and
other metals expressed in units of gold.
Revenues at the company, part-owned by Russian tycoon
Alexander Nesis, fell 3 percent in the second quarter of 2014,
year-on-year, to $389 million. Fellow Russian businessman
Alexander Mamut and Czech investment group PPF own minority
stakes in Polymetal.
Its free cash flow generation is expected to be
significantly stronger in the second half of the year due to
planned destocking at its Mayskoye deposit in Russia's far east
and the seasonal reduction of the gap between production and
sales, Polymetal said.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)