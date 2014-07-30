MOSCOW, July 30 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal said on Wednesday its revenues fell 3 percent in the second quarter of 2014, year-on-year, to $389 million.

Gold equivalent production reached 657,000 troy ounces for the first half of 2014, up 17 percent, the London-listed company, part-owned by Russian tycoon Alexander Nesis, said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)