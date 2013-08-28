MOSCOW Aug 28 Precious metals miner Polymetal , part-owned by Russian billionaire Alexander Nesis, said on Wednesday it has recorded a net loss of $255 million in the first half of 2013 due to non-cash forex losses and impairment charges.

Despite the first-half net loss, Polymetal's board declared an interim dividend of $0.01 per share, representing 30 percent of underlying net earnings for the period, it added.

Its revenues were down 6 percent to $721 million in the January-June period, the company said. It also kept 2013 production guidance unchanged at 1.2 million ounces of gold equivalent.