BRIEF-Admiral CFO says 60-70 mln stg Ogden hit still to take
* CFO Geraint Jones says firm to take remaining Ogden Rate hit of 60-70 million pounds, net of tax, over the next 3-5 years.
MOSCOW Jan 30 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal said on Wednesday it was on track to produce 1.2 million troy ounces of gold equivalent in 2013.
Last year, the company's total gold equivalent production was up 31 percent year-on-year to 1.06 million ounces, Polymetal said in the statement.
The company, controlled by Russian businessmen Alexander Nesis and Alexander Mamut along with Czech private equity investor PPF, added it expects 2013 capital expenditures inclusive of exploration at $300 million.
March 8 Britain's Restaurant Group, the owner of the Frankie & Benny's chain, said it would review all of its leisure brands to lure back customers, after reporting a 3.9 percent fall in comparable sales for 2016.
March 8 London-focused estate agent Foxtons posted an 11 percent fall in 2016 revenue after a slump in demand pushed down profit by 54 percent, due to a property tax increase and the impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.