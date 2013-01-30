MOSCOW Jan 30 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal said on Wednesday it was on track to produce 1.2 million troy ounces of gold equivalent in 2013.

Last year, the company's total gold equivalent production was up 31 percent year-on-year to 1.06 million ounces, Polymetal said in the statement.

The company, controlled by Russian businessmen Alexander Nesis and Alexander Mamut along with Czech private equity investor PPF, added it expects 2013 capital expenditures inclusive of exploration at $300 million.