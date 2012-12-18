UPDATE 2-HeidelbergCement targets price increases after weak Q4
* Shares indicated down 2.8 pct (Adds share indication, details on regional outlook, rivals, trader comment)
MOSCOW Dec 18 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal said on Tuesday it agreed to acquire the Svetlobor platinum exploration project in Russia together with VTB Capital, a unit of Russia's No.2 lender by assets, VTB .
The total value of the deal is about $10 million, Polymetal said in a statement.
LONDON, Feb 14 Rolls-Royce posted a record reported loss of 4.6 billion pounds ($5.8 billion) on Tuesday as a fine to settle bribery charges and the collapse in the pound from Brexit capped a difficult few years for the British aero engine maker.
LONDON, Feb 14 British clothing retailer Next said its chairman John Barton will retire in August and be succeeded by Michael Roney.