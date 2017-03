MOSCOW Jan 21 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal said on Tuesday its revenues edged down 14 percent to $492 million in the fourth quarter of 2013, year-on-year, on the back of falling prices.

The London-listed firm, part-owned by Russian tycoon Alexander Nesis, is on track to produce 1.3 million troy ounces of gold equivalent in 2014 and 1.35 million ounces in 2015, up from 1.28 million ounces in 2013, it added in a statement.