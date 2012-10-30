(Repeats story with no change to text.)

MOSCOW Oct 30 A cargo ship carrying 700 tonnes of gold ore, owned by Russian precious metals miner Polymetal International Plc, is missing off Russia's Far East coast, the company said on Tuesday.

The dry-cargo freighter Amurskaya, operated by a company based in Nikolayevsk-on-Amur, went missing in the Okhotsk sea on Sunday. It had a nine-member crew on board, local prosecutors who are checking the case said in a statement.

The ore came from Polymetal's Avlayakan mine and was supposed to be delivered to its Hakanja processing plant, the company said in an emailed comment. It declined to give further details.

At current gold prices, the 700 tonnes of gold ore may cost around $230,000, analyst Sergey Donskoy at Societe Generale said. Each tonne of ore out of the Avlayakan mine contains about 6 grammes of gold.

"The search will continue, but bad weather conditions create difficulties," a spokesman for the Transport Ministry told Reuters.

He added that the wind speed was 22 metres per second and wave height was 3.5 metres in the area, while the weather forecast was unfavourable. Okhotsk sea is one of the main routes for Russia to Asian markets.

Polymetal, controlled by entrepreneurs Alexander Nesis and Alexander Mamut and Czech private equity investor PPF, aims to produce 1.2 million troy ounces of gold or its equivalent in 2013. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Gleb Stolyarov)